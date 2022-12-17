Harried’s 12 lead Binghamton past SUNY-Oneonta 86-58

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Armon Harried filled the stat sheet with 12 points, 14 rebounds, three steals and three blocks…

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Armon Harried filled the stat sheet with 12 points, 14 rebounds, three steals and three blocks in Binghamton’s 86-58 victory over SUNY-Oneonta on Saturday.

Matt Solomon scored 12 points, shooting 4 for 9, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Bearcats (4-7). Tariq Balogun recorded 10 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line. The Bearcats broke a five-game skid.

Joseph Bull led the way for the Red Dragons with 26 points and 12 rebounds.

SUNY-Oneonta also got nine points, eight rebounds and three blocks from Daniel DeRice. In addition, Michael Ortale Jr. had nine points.

