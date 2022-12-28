Harrell leads Texas State against UL Monroe after 27-point performance

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-9) at Texas State Bobcats (7-6) San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas State…

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-9) at Texas State Bobcats (7-6)

San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State hosts the UL Monroe Warhawks after Mason Harrell scored 27 points in Texas State’s 87-72 win over the USAO Drovers.

The Bobcats have gone 2-3 at home. Texas State is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Warhawks have gone 0-5 away from home. UL Monroe ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Victor Baffuto averaging 2.4.

The Bobcats and Warhawks match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrell is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Bobcats. Dylan Dawson is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas State.

Tyreke Locure is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Warhawks. Savion Gallion is averaging 9.0 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 66.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.