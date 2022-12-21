Harkless and UNLV host Southern Miss

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (11-1) at UNLV Rebels (10-1) Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts the…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (11-1) at UNLV Rebels (10-1)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Elijah Harkless scored 21 points in UNLV’s 75-73 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Rebels are 5-1 in home games. UNLV is third in the MWC scoring 78.5 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are 3-1 on the road. Southern Miss is fourth in the Sun Belt shooting 34.5% from deep. Felipe Haase paces the Golden Eagles shooting 53.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harkless is averaging 15.2 points for the Rebels. Keshon Gilbert is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.

Haase is averaging 17.4 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Austin Crowley is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 9-1, averaging 79.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 83.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

