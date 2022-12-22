Harkless and UNLV host Southern Miss

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (11-1) at UNLV Rebels (10-1) Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNLV -8;…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (11-1) at UNLV Rebels (10-1)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNLV -8; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Elijah Harkless scored 21 points in UNLV’s 75-73 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Rebels have gone 5-1 at home. UNLV is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Eagles are 3-1 on the road. Southern Miss is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keshon Gilbert is averaging 14.6 points, 3.9 assists and two steals for the Rebels. Harkless is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.

Felipe Haase is averaging 17.4 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Austin Crowley is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 9-1, averaging 79.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 83.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

