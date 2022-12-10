Hampton hosts Bowling Green following Ayers’ 22-point showing

Bowling Green Falcons (3-5) at Hampton Pirates (3-6) Hampton, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green faces the…

Bowling Green Falcons (3-5) at Hampton Pirates (3-6)

Hampton, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green faces the Hampton Pirates after Leon Ayers III scored 22 points in Bowling Green’s 86-76 victory against the Morgan State Bears.

The Pirates are 3-0 in home games. Hampton gives up 77.6 points and has been outscored by 8.3 points per game.

The Falcons are 1-3 on the road. Bowling Green allows 75.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Nesbitt is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Pirates. Russell Dean is averaging 14.3 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 31.1% for Hampton.

Ayers is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Falcons. Samari Curtis is averaging 13.4 points and 3.0 rebounds for Bowling Green.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

