Hampton hosts Bowling Green following Ayers’ 22-point performance

Bowling Green Falcons (3-5) at Hampton Pirates (3-6)

Hampton, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hampton -2; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green takes on the Hampton Pirates after Leon Ayers III scored 22 points in Bowling Green’s 86-76 win over the Morgan State Bears.

The Pirates are 3-0 in home games. Hampton is 1- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Falcons are 1-3 on the road. Bowling Green allows 75.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Nesbitt is shooting 36.7% and averaging 15.8 points for the Pirates. Marquis Godwin is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Hampton.

Ayers is averaging 16.6 points and 1.8 steals for the Falcons. Samari Curtis is averaging 13.4 points for Bowling Green.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

