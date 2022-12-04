Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Hall of Fame-Contemporary Era Voting

The Associated Press

December 4, 2022, 8:18 PM

Balloting results for the 2022 election of players by the Contemporary Era Committee:

(12 votes needed for election)

Fred McGriff (16 votes, 100; Don Mattingly (8 votes, 50%); Curt Shilling (7 votes, 43.8%); Dale Murphy (6 votes, 37.5%); Albert Belle, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro received four or fewer votes each.

The 16-member Contemporaruy Era Committee is comprised of Hall of Fame members Greg Maddux, Jack Morris, Ryne Sandberg, Lee Smith, Frank Thomas, Alan Trammell; major league executives Paul Beeston, Theo Epstein, Derric Hall, Arte Moreno, Kim Ng, Dave St. Peter, Ken Williams; and veteran media members Steve Hirdt, LaVelle Neal and Susan Slusser.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

