Gueye leads Washington State against No. 11 UCLA after 22-point game

UCLA Bruins (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (5-8, 0-2 Pac-12)

Pullman, Washington; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces the No. 11 UCLA Bruins after Mouhamed Gueye scored 22 points in Washington State’s 82-73 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Cougars are 3-1 in home games. Washington State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bruins are 2-0 against Pac-12 opponents. UCLA averages 80.3 points and has outscored opponents by 18.8 points per game.

The Cougars and Bruins meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Bamba is shooting 45.3% and averaging 16.8 points for the Cougars. Justin Powell is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington State.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is scoring 17.0 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Bruins. Jaylen Clark is averaging 14.5 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 60.2% over the last 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Bruins: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.