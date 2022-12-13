Guerrier leads Oregon against UC Riverside after 26-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (6-3) at Oregon Ducks (5-5, 1-1 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon hosts…

UC Riverside Highlanders (6-3) at Oregon Ducks (5-5, 1-1 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon hosts the UC Riverside Highlanders after Quincy Guerrier scored 26 points in Oregon’s 78-65 victory against the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Ducks are 4-2 in home games. Oregon ranks sixth in the Pac-12 in team defense, allowing 64.5 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Highlanders are 2-3 on the road. UC Riverside is 2-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrier is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, while averaging 11.7 points. Will Richardson is shooting 48.2% and averaging 14.5 points for Oregon.

Zyon Pullin is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Highlanders. Flynn Cameron is averaging 11.1 points and 5.9 rebounds for UC Riverside.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

