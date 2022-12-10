Grigsby and Seattle U host North Dakota

Seattle U Redhawks (6-1) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (5-6) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Seattle U Redhawks (6-1) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (5-6)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota -9.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U plays the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Riley Grigsby scored 22 points in Seattle U’s 69-62 win over the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 3-2 at home. North Dakota is fourth in the Summit with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Tsotne Tsartsidze averaging 1.8.

The Redhawks are 2-1 on the road. Seattle U has a 5-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Omot is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks. Matt Norman is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

Cameron Tyson averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 23.6 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. Alex Schumacher is averaging 12 points and 3.6 assists for Seattle U.

