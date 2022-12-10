Green Bay Phoenix welcome the UMKC Kangaroos on Saturday

UMKC Kangaroos (4-8) at Green Bay Phoenix (1-8, 1-1 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UMKC Kangaroos (4-8) at Green Bay Phoenix (1-8, 1-1 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Bay -6.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay faces UMKC in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads.

The Phoenix are 1-2 on their home court. Green Bay allows 75.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 17.3 points per game.

The Kangaroos are 0-4 in road games. UMKC has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zae Blake is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 11 points and 1.6 steals. Cade Meyer is shooting 50.0% and averaging 9.4 points for Green Bay.

Rayquawndis Mitchell is scoring 16.8 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Kangaroos. Shemarri Allen is averaging 15.0 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the last 10 games for UMKC.

