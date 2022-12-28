Green Bay faces Detroit Mercy, seeks to halt 3-game slide

Green Bay Phoenix (2-11, 1-1 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (5-8, 1-1 Horizon) Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Green Bay Phoenix (2-11, 1-1 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (5-8, 1-1 Horizon)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay looks to stop its three-game skid with a victory over Detroit Mercy.

The Titans are 3-0 on their home court. Detroit Mercy ranks sixth in the Horizon with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Gerald Liddell averaging 8.8.

The Phoenix are 1-1 in conference play. Green Bay allows 74.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 17.3 points per game.

The Titans and Phoenix meet Thursday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antoine Davis averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 24.2 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Damezi Anderson is shooting 37.7% and averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Cade Meyer is scoring 11.6 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Phoenix. Zae Blake is averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 59.3 points, 25.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.