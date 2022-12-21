Gray leads Niagara against Binghamton after 20-point performance

Binghamton Bearcats (4-7) at Niagara Purple Eagles (5-5, 1-1 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Binghamton Bearcats (4-7) at Niagara Purple Eagles (5-5, 1-1 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Niagara -8.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara hosts the Binghamton Bearcats after Aaron Gray scored 20 points in Niagara’s 62-53 loss to the NJIT Highlanders.

The Purple Eagles have gone 2-0 at home. Niagara is second in the MAAC with 32.2 points per game in the paint led by Noah Thomasson averaging 10.0.

The Bearcats are 1-3 in road games. Binghamton is 3-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomasson is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, while averaging 16 points and 3.6 assists. Gray is shooting 40.0% and averaging 11.5 points for Niagara.

Jacob Falko is averaging 14 points and 3.9 assists for the Bearcats. Miles Gibson is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

