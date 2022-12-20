Gray leads Niagara against Binghamton after 20-point outing

Binghamton Bearcats (4-7) at Niagara Purple Eagles (5-5, 1-1 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Niagara…

Binghamton Bearcats (4-7) at Niagara Purple Eagles (5-5, 1-1 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara hosts the Binghamton Bearcats after Aaron Gray scored 20 points in Niagara’s 62-53 loss to the NJIT Highlanders.

The Purple Eagles have gone 2-0 at home. Niagara is fourth in the MAAC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Gray averaging 4.4.

The Bearcats are 1-3 in road games. Binghamton averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Thomasson is scoring 16.0 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Purple Eagles. Gray is averaging 11.5 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 40.0% for Niagara.

Armon Harried is averaging 9.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Bearcats. Jacob Falko is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

