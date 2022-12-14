Grant, Sam Houston Bearkats to face Locure, UL Monroe Warhawks on Wednesday

Sam Houston Bearkats (7-2) at UL Monroe Warhawks (3-7) Monroe, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UL Monroe…

Sam Houston Bearkats (7-2) at UL Monroe Warhawks (3-7)

Monroe, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UL Monroe -12.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe takes on Sam Houston in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads.

The Warhawks are 3-0 on their home court. UL Monroe is 2-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bearkats are 2-2 on the road. Sam Houston scores 79.0 points and has outscored opponents by 24.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyreke Locure is shooting 36.4% and averaging 13.2 points for the Warhawks. Jamari Blackmon is averaging 10.0 points for UL Monroe.

Qua Grant is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Bearkats. Donte Powers is averaging 10.0 points for Sam Houston.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.