Godfrey leads Purdue Fort Wayne over Missouri State 65-61

The Associated Press

December 10, 2022, 10:17 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jarred Godfrey scored 17 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Missouri State 65-61 on Saturday night.

Godfrey added seven rebounds for the Mastodons (7-4). Deonte Billups scored 12.

The Bears (4-6) were led by Chance Moore with 23 points and six rebounds. Alston Mason added 14 points and three steals.

Kpedi scored six points in the first half for Purdue Fort Wayne, who led 30-29 at halftime. Purdue Fort Wayne outscored Missouri State by three points in the second half. Godfrey led the way with 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

