Givance scores 18, UTEP takes down N.C. A&T 75-62

The Associated Press

December 22, 2022, 12:32 AM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Shamar Givance scored 18 points as UTEP beat North Carolina A&T 75-62 on Wednesday night at the Sun Bowl Invitational.

Givance was 5-of-9 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Miners (8-3). Derick Hamilton scored 11 points and added five rebounds. Tae Hardy recorded eight points and shot 2 for 8 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Aggies (5-7) were led in scoring by Kam Woods, who finished with 17 points. N.C. A&T also got 14 points and three steals from Demetric Horton. Jeremy Robinson also had 12 points.

UTEP is 8-0 at home this season.

