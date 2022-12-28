Giles leads Radford against UNC Asheville after 20-point game

Radford Highlanders (6-7) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-5) Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Radford faces the…

Radford Highlanders (6-7) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-5)

Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford faces the UNC Asheville Bulldogs after Kenyon Giles scored 20 points in Radford’s 73-65 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Bulldogs are 4-0 on their home court. UNC Asheville is seventh in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 74.6 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The Highlanders are 1-7 on the road. Radford ranks sixth in the Big South with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Shaquan Jules averaging 2.8.

The Bulldogs and Highlanders face off Thursday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tajion Jones is shooting 48.2% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 14.7 points.

Giles is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 1.5 rebounds for the Highlanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.