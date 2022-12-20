Georgia Tech takes on Clemson, aims for 7th straight home win

Clemson Tigers (9-3, 1-0 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-4, 0-1 ACC) Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Clemson Tigers (9-3, 1-0 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-4, 0-1 ACC)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Yellow Jackets take on Clemson.

The Yellow Jackets are 6-0 on their home court. Georgia Tech is seventh in the ACC in team defense, allowing 67.2 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Tigers are 1-0 in conference play. Clemson is 8-2 against opponents over .500.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, while averaging 13.3 points. Dabbo Coleman is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Chase Hunter is shooting 45.9% and averaging 14.9 points for the Tigers. Hunter Tyson is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

