Georgia Southern hosts Wofford following Curry’s 20-point performance

Wofford Terriers (6-4) at Georgia Southern Eagles (5-4) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia Southern -5.5;…

Wofford Terriers (6-4) at Georgia Southern Eagles (5-4)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia Southern -5.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern takes on the Wofford Terriers after Carlos Curry scored 20 points in Georgia Southern’s 91-47 victory against the Piedmont Lions.

The Eagles have gone 3-1 at home. Georgia Southern has a 2-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Terriers are 0-4 in road games. Wofford is sixth in the SoCon scoring 76.4 points per game and is shooting 47.6%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyren Moore averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Curry is shooting 78.6% and averaging 11.0 points for Georgia Southern.

B.J. Mack is averaging 16.4 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Terriers. Jackson Paveletzke is averaging 15.7 points and 3.7 assists for Wofford.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

