Georgia Southern defeats Piedmont 91-47

The Associated Press

December 7, 2022, 9:42 PM

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Carlos Curry scored 20 points to help Georgia Southern defeat Piedmont 91-47 on Wednesday night.

Curry added 12 rebounds for the Eagles (5-4). Tyren Moore scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 12, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc. Andrei Savrasov was 6 of 13 shooting and 0 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

The Lions were led in scoring by Orry Clements-Owens, who finished with 16 points. Piedmont also got six points from Will Richter. In addition, Noah Reardon had five points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

