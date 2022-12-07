Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Home » Sports » Georgetown wins 75-68 against Siena

Georgetown wins 75-68 against Siena

The Associated Press

December 7, 2022, 9:27 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brandon Murray had 20 points and Georgetown beat Siena 75-68 on Wednesday night.

Murray added six rebounds for the Hoyas (5-5). Amir “Primo” Spears added 18 points while going 7 of 11 and 3 of 5 from the free throw line, and eight assists. Jay Heath recorded 16 points and shot 7 for 16, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Saints (5-4) were led in scoring by Jackson Stormo, who finished with 21 points and seven rebounds. Andrew Platek and Javian McCollum each had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

