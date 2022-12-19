Georgetown visits No. 3 UConn after Sanogo’s 27-point showing

Georgetown Hoyas (5-7, 0-1 Big East) at UConn Huskies (12-0, 1-0 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Georgetown Hoyas (5-7, 0-1 Big East) at UConn Huskies (12-0, 1-0 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UConn hosts the Georgetown Hoyas after Adama Sanogo scored 27 points in UConn’s 68-46 victory over the Butler Bulldogs.

The Huskies have gone 7-0 at home. UConn has a 9-0 record against opponents above .500.

The Hoyas are 0-1 in Big East play. Georgetown has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Huskies and Hoyas face off Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Hawkins is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 14.2 points. Sanogo is averaging 19 points and 7.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for UConn.

Amir “Primo” Spears is shooting 44.6% and averaging 17.6 points for the Hoyas. Jay Heath is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 83.2 points, 37.2 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

