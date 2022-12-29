Georgetown visits DePaul on 3-game road slide

Georgetown Hoyas (5-8, 0-2 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (6-7, 0-2 Big East) Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Georgetown Hoyas (5-8, 0-2 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (6-7, 0-2 Big East)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DePaul -4; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown will look to end its three-game road skid when the Hoyas face DePaul.

The Blue Demons have gone 4-1 at home. DePaul is 3-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hoyas are 0-2 in Big East play. Georgetown allows 77.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javan Johnson is shooting 45.1% and averaging 16.5 points for the Blue Demons. Umoja Gibson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for DePaul.

Amir “Primo” Spears is averaging 17.7 points and 4.5 assists for the Hoyas. Brandon Murray is averaging 12.4 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 42.8% over the past 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 72.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.