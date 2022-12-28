Georgetown faces DePaul on 3-game road slide

Georgetown Hoyas (5-8, 0-2 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (6-7, 0-2 Big East) Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Georgetown Hoyas (5-8, 0-2 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (6-7, 0-2 Big East)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown will aim to stop its three-game road skid when the Hoyas visit DePaul.

The Blue Demons have gone 4-1 in home games. DePaul is eighth in the Big East in rebounding with 30.8 rebounds. Eral Penn leads the Blue Demons with 7.9 boards.

The Hoyas have gone 0-2 against Big East opponents. Georgetown gives up 77.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The Blue Demons and Hoyas face off Thursday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javan Johnson averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc. Umoja Gibson is shooting 37.5% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

Amir “Primo” Spears is shooting 44.8% and averaging 17.7 points for the Hoyas. Jay Heath is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 72.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

