George leads Eastern Washington against Montana after 28-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (6-7) at Montana Grizzlies (6-6) Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits the…

Eastern Washington Eagles (6-7) at Montana Grizzlies (6-6)

Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits the Montana Grizzlies after Imhotep George scored 28 points in Eastern Washington’s 130-54 win against the Northwest Indian Eagles.

The Grizzlies are 4-1 on their home court. Montana has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles have gone 1-5 away from home. Eastern Washington ranks fourth in the Big Sky scoring 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Tyreese Davis averaging 6.0.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bannan is averaging 15.7 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Dischon Thomas is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Montana.

Steele Venters is averaging 14.5 points for the Eagles. Angelo Allegri is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.