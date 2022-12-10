Garrett leads Bethune-Cookman against North Florida after 21-point outing

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-4) at North Florida Ospreys (2-6) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Florida -8.5;…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-4) at North Florida Ospreys (2-6)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Florida -8.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman plays the North Florida Ospreys after Marcus Garrett scored 21 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 86-73 victory against the Chicago State Cougars.

The Ospreys are 2-0 in home games. North Florida has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats have gone 0-3 away from home. Bethune-Cookman ranks ninth in the SWAC with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Derek Carter-Hollinger Jr. averaging 1.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarius Hicklen is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, while averaging 14.4 points and 3.4 assists. Carter Hendricksen is shooting 36.8% and averaging 13.6 points for North Florida.

Zion Harmon averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Garrett is averaging 12.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for Bethune-Cookman.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

