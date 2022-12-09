Gardner leads Marist against Boston University after 27-point game

Boston University Terriers (5-5) at Marist Red Foxes (4-4) Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marist takes…

Boston University Terriers (5-5) at Marist Red Foxes (4-4)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist takes on the Boston University Terriers after Patrick Gardner scored 27 points in Marist’s 62-61 victory over the Maine Black Bears.

The Red Foxes are 2-2 in home games. Marist has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Terriers are 2-3 in road games. Boston University averages 70.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Harris averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 25.4% from beyond the arc. Gardner is shooting 44.0% and averaging 17.3 points for Marist.

Walter Whyte is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Terriers. Jonas Harper is averaging 11.0 points and 1.4 rebounds for Boston University.

