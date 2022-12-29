Gardner and Marist host Fairfield

Marist Red Foxes (4-7, 0-2 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (5-7, 1-1 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Marist Red Foxes (4-7, 0-2 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (5-7, 1-1 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist visits the Fairfield Stags after Patrick Gardner scored 21 points in Marist’s 77-71 loss to the Rider Broncs.

The Stags are 3-1 in home games. Fairfield is seventh in the MAAC in rebounding averaging 32.3 rebounds. Supreme Cook leads the Stags with 8.4 boards.

The Red Foxes are 0-2 in conference play. Marist has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Stags and Red Foxes square off Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allan Jeanne-Rose is averaging eight points for the Stags. Caleb Fields is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

Noah Harris is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, while averaging 9.8 points. Gardner is shooting 44.9% and averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Marist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Red Foxes: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

