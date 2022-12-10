Gardner and Marist host Boston University

Boston University Terriers (5-5) at Marist Red Foxes (4-4) Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marist…

Boston University Terriers (5-5) at Marist Red Foxes (4-4)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marist -1.5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marist plays the Boston University Terriers after Patrick Gardner scored 27 points in Marist’s 62-61 victory against the Maine Black Bears.

The Red Foxes have gone 2-2 in home games. Marist is 1-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Terriers have gone 2-3 away from home. Boston University is sixth in the Patriot scoring 70.2 points per game and is shooting 41.4%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gardner is shooting 44.0% and averaging 17.3 points for the Red Foxes. Noah Harris is averaging 7.3 points for Marist.

Jonas Harper is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 11 points. Walter Whyte is averaging 13.1 points and 6.2 rebounds for Boston University.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

