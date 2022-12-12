Gainey and South Carolina Upstate host Florida State

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-4) at Florida State Seminoles (2-9, 1-1 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-4) at Florida State Seminoles (2-9, 1-1 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate faces the Florida State Seminoles after Jordan Gainey scored 28 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 89-84 overtime win against the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Seminoles have gone 2-4 at home. Florida State is 1-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Spartans are 1-4 on the road. South Carolina Upstate is 1-0 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darin Green Jr. is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Seminoles. Cam’Ron Fletcher is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida State.

Mysta Goodloe is shooting 75.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 20 points and two steals. Gainey is averaging 17.8 points and 1.9 steals for South Carolina Upstate.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

