Furman visits NC State after Slawson’s 25-point performance

Furman Paladins (7-3) at NC State Wolf Pack (8-3, 0-2 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NC State -6.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Furman visits the NC State Wolf Pack after Jalen Slawson scored 25 points in Furman’s 82-67 victory against the Winthrop Eagles.

The Wolf Pack have gone 6-1 at home. NC State averages 81.0 points and has outscored opponents by 13.5 points per game.

The Paladins are 1-0 on the road. Furman leads the SoCon scoring 15.4 fast break points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Clark is averaging 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and two steals for the Wolf Pack. Terquavion Smith is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for NC State.

Mike Bothwell is averaging 20.3 points and 4.6 assists for the Paladins. Slawson is averaging 15.5 points for Furman.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.