Friberg scores 21 as Belmont knocks off Bradley 63-60

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drew Friberg’s 21 points helped Belmont defeat Bradley 63-60 on Wednesday night. Friberg had six rebounds…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drew Friberg’s 21 points helped Belmont defeat Bradley 63-60 on Wednesday night.

Friberg had six rebounds for the Bruins (9-5, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Keishawn Davidson scored 15 points and added five assists. Ben Sheppard shot 4 for 15, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Rienk Mast led the way for the Braves (9-5, 2-1) with 12 points. Malevy Leons added 11 points for Bradley.

Friberg scored nine points in the first half and Belmont went into halftime trailing 38-34. Belmont outscored Bradley by seven points in the second half. Friberg led the way with 12 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Belmont’s next game is Sunday against Southern Illinois on the road. Bradley hosts UIC on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.