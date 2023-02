Freemantle leads No. 22 Xavier against St. John’s (NY) after 23-point showing

Xavier Musketeers (10-3, 2-0 Big East) at St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (11-2, 1-1 Big East) New York; Wednesday, 9…

Xavier Musketeers (10-3, 2-0 Big East) at St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (11-2, 1-1 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: St. John’s (NY) -1.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Xavier faces the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm after Zach Freemantle scored 23 points in Xavier’s 73-70 victory over the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Red Storm have gone 8-0 at home. St. John’s (NY) ranks fourth in college basketball with 39.2 rebounds led by Joel Soriano averaging 12.6.

The Musketeers are 2-0 against Big East opponents. Xavier is fourth in the Big East with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Freemantle averaging 6.0.

The Red Storm and Musketeers meet Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Curbelo is averaging 10.9 points, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Red Storm. Soriano is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for St. John’s (NY).

Souley Boum is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Musketeers. Jack Nunge is averaging 14.6 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 39.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Musketeers: 7-3, averaging 83.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

