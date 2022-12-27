Francis and No. 3 Houston host Tulsa

Houston Cougars (12-1) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-7) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulsa -19.5; over/under…

Houston Cougars (12-1) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-7)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulsa -19.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston faces the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Ja’Vier Francis scored 23 points in Houston’s 83-44 victory over the McNeese Cowboys.

The Golden Hurricane are 3-2 on their home court. Tulsa has a 1-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Cougars are 2-0 on the road. Houston has a 9-1 record against opponents above .500.

The Golden Hurricane and Cougars match up Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Pritchard is averaging 8.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Sam Griffin is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

Marcus Sasser is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Cougars. Jamal Shead is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 71.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

