Francis and No. 3 Houston host Tulsa

Houston Cougars (12-1) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-7)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulsa -20.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston visits the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Ja’Vier Francis scored 23 points in Houston’s 83-44 victory against the McNeese Cowboys.

The Golden Hurricane are 3-2 on their home court. Tulsa is ninth in the AAC scoring 69.0 points while shooting 42.6% from the field.

The Cougars are 2-0 on the road. Houston has a 9-1 record against opponents over .500.

The Golden Hurricane and Cougars meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Pritchard is averaging 8.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Sam Griffin is averaging 15.0 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 39.1% over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

Jamal Shead is averaging 7.7 points, 5.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Cougars. Marcus Sasser is averaging 16 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 71.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

