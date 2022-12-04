France 3, Poland 1

Poland 0 1 — 1 France 1 2 — 3 First Half_1, France, Giroud, (Mbappe), 44th minute. Second Half_2, France,…

Poland 0 1 — 1 France 1 2 — 3

First Half_1, France, Giroud, (Mbappe), 44th minute.

Second Half_2, France, Mbappe, (Dembele), 74th; 3, France, Mbappe, (Thuram), 90th+1; 4, Poland, Lewandowski, (penalty kick), 90th+9.

Goalies_Poland, Wojciech Szczesny, Kamil Grabara, Lukasz Skorupski; France, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Alphonse Areola.

Yellow Cards_Tchouameni, France, 31st; Bereszynski, Poland, 47th; Cash, Poland, 88th.

Referee_Jesus Valenzuela. Assistant Referees_Jorge Urrego, Tulio Moreno, Juan Soto. 4th Official_Kevin Ortega.

A_40,989.

