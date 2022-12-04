Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
France 3, Poland 1

The Associated Press

December 4, 2022, 12:16 PM

Poland 0 1 1
France 1 2 3

First Half_1, France, Giroud, (Mbappe), 44th minute.

Second Half_2, France, Mbappe, (Dembele), 74th; 3, France, Mbappe, (Thuram), 90th+1; 4, Poland, Lewandowski, (penalty kick), 90th+9.

Goalies_Poland, Wojciech Szczesny, Kamil Grabara, Lukasz Skorupski; France, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Alphonse Areola.

Yellow Cards_Tchouameni, France, 31st; Bereszynski, Poland, 47th; Cash, Poland, 88th.

Referee_Jesus Valenzuela. Assistant Referees_Jorge Urrego, Tulio Moreno, Juan Soto. 4th Official_Kevin Ortega.

A_40,989.

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

