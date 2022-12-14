France 2, Morocco 0

|Morocco
|0
|0
|—
|0
|France
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Half_1, France, Hernandez, 5th minute.
Second Half_2, France, Kolo Muani, 79th.
Goalies_Morocco, Bono, Munir, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti; France, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Alphonse Areola.
Yellow Cards_Boufal, Morocco, 27th.
Referee_Cesar Arturo Ramos. Assistant Referees_Alberto Morin Mendez, Miguel Hernandez, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Jesus Valenzuela.
A_68,294.
___
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.