France 2, Morocco 0

The Associated Press

December 14, 2022, 4:01 PM

Morocco 0 0 0
France 1 1 2

First Half_1, France, Hernandez, 5th minute.

Second Half_2, France, Kolo Muani, 79th.

Goalies_Morocco, Bono, Munir, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti; France, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Alphonse Areola.

Yellow Cards_Boufal, Morocco, 27th.

Referee_Cesar Arturo Ramos. Assistant Referees_Alberto Morin Mendez, Miguel Hernandez, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Jesus Valenzuela.

A_68,294.

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

