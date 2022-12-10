France 2, England 1

France 1 1 — 2 England 0 1 — 1 First Half_1, France, Tchouameni, (Griezmann), 17th minute. Second Half_2, England,…

France 1 1 — 2 England 0 1 — 1

First Half_1, France, Tchouameni, (Griezmann), 17th minute.

Second Half_2, England, Kane, (penalty kick), 54th; 3, France, Giroud, (Griezmann), 78th.

Goalies_France, Hugo Lloris, Alphonse Areola, Steve Mandanda; England, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale.

Yellow Cards_Griezmann, France, 43rd; Dembele, France, 46th; Hernandez, France, 83rd; Maguire, England, 90th.

Referee_Wilton Pereira Sampaio. Assistant Referees_Bruno Boschilia, Bruno Raphael Pires, Nicolas Gallo Barragan. 4th Official_Mohammed Abdulla Hassan.

A_68,885.

