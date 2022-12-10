Home » Sports » France 2, England 1

France 2, England 1

The Associated Press

December 10, 2022, 4:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
France 1 1 2
England 0 1 1

First Half_1, France, Tchouameni, (Griezmann), 17th minute.

Second Half_2, England, Kane, (penalty kick), 54th; 3, France, Giroud, (Griezmann), 78th.

Goalies_France, Hugo Lloris, Alphonse Areola, Steve Mandanda; England, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale.

Yellow Cards_Griezmann, France, 43rd; Dembele, France, 46th; Hernandez, France, 83rd; Maguire, England, 90th.

Referee_Wilton Pereira Sampaio. Assistant Referees_Bruno Boschilia, Bruno Raphael Pires, Nicolas Gallo Barragan. 4th Official_Mohammed Abdulla Hassan.

A_68,885.

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up