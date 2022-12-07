Forrest’s 20 lead North Alabama past Alabama State 71-63

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Damien Forrest scored 20 points as North Alabama beat Alabama State 71-63 on Wednesday night. Forrest…

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Damien Forrest scored 20 points as North Alabama beat Alabama State 71-63 on Wednesday night.

Forrest had 11 rebounds for the Lions (6-4). Dallas Howell added 11 points while going 4 of 9 (3 for 7 from distance), and he also had seven rebounds. Will Soucie went 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Isaiah Range led the way for the Hornets (1-8) with 27 points. Antonio Madlock added 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Alabama State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.