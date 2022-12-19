MLK Weekend: Tributes from DC children | What's open, closed? | Day of Service events | Honoring MLK day nationwide
Forrest leads Presbyterian over Allen University 90-70

The Associated Press

December 19, 2022, 10:37 PM

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Jalen Forrest scored 15 points to help Presbyterian defeat Allen 90-70 on Monday night.

Forrest added three steals for the Blue Hose (4-9). Kobe Stewart scored 12 points, making 6 of 8 from the field. Houston Jones scored 11.

The YellowJackets were led by Anthony Baker Jr. and Mike Best with 14 points each. Darius Williams also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

