Fordham faces Cent. Conn. St., seeks 10th straight home win

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-9) at Fordham Rams (10-1) New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fordham…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-9) at Fordham Rams (10-1)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fordham -13.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts Cent. Conn. St. aiming to continue its nine-game home winning streak.

The Rams are 9-0 on their home court. Fordham averages 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The Blue Devils have gone 0-5 away from home. Cent. Conn. St. ranks eighth in the NEC scoring 26.8 points per game in the paint led by Kellen Amos averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Quisenberry is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 18.1 points and 3.3 assists. Khalid Moore is shooting 51.3% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for Fordham.

Amos is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Nigel Scantlebury is averaging 10.4 points for Cent. Conn. St..

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.