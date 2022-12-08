Fordham faces Binghamton following Quisenberry’s 25-point game

Binghamton Bearcats (3-6) at Fordham Rams (9-1) New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fordham plays the Binghamton Bearcats…

Binghamton Bearcats (3-6) at Fordham Rams (9-1)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham plays the Binghamton Bearcats after Darius Quisenberry scored 25 points in Fordham’s 72-59 win against the Wagner Seahawks.

The Rams have gone 8-0 at home. Fordham is fifth in the A-10 shooting 35.5% from deep, led by Zach Riley shooting 44.4% from 3-point range.

The Bearcats are 1-2 on the road. Binghamton has a 2-3 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quisenberry is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Rams. Khalid Moore is averaging 14.4 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 51.4% for Fordham.

Jacob Falko is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Bearcats. Miles Gibson is averaging 10.8 points and 5.4 rebounds for Binghamton.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

