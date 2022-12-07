Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Home » Sports » Florida Atlantic wins 85-53…

Florida Atlantic wins 85-53 over FGCU

The Associated Press

December 7, 2022, 9:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Alijah Martin scored 21 points to help Florida Atlantic defeat FGCU 85-53 on Wednesday night.

Martin was 8 of 13 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) for the Owls (8-1). Michael Forrest scored 10 points and added five rebounds. Vladislav Goldin finished 4 of 8 from the floor to finish with eight points. The Owls prolonged their winning streak to seven games.

Dakota Rivers led the way for the Eagles (7-3) with nine points. FGCU also got nine points from Isaiah Thompson. Caleb Catto also put up seven points. The loss broke the Eagles’ five-game winning streak.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up