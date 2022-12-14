MLK Weekend: Tributes from DC children | What's open, closed? | Day of Service events | Honoring MLK day nationwide
Florida A&M beats DII-member Edward Waters

The Associated Press

December 14, 2022, 1:09 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Tilmon scored 14 points and Jaylen Bates scored 13 points and had 10 rebounds and Florida A&M beat Division II-level Edward Waters 58-47 on Saturday.

The Rattlers overcame a 22-18 deficit at halftime with a 40-point second half. Tavares Oliver Jr. scored 17 points for Edward Waters.

Despite its only two wins coming against Division II-level competition, the Rattlers have faced gargantuan opponents going 0-2 against the Pac-12 and SEC and 0-1 versus the ACC and WCC.

Florida A&M next faces Louisville (ACC), No. 13 Kentucky (SEC) and No. 1 Purdue (Big Ten).

