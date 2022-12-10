Flames take road losing streak into matchup with the Maple Leafs

Calgary Flames (13-10-3, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (17-5-6, second in the Atlantic Division) Toronto; Saturday,…

Calgary Flames (13-10-3, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (17-5-6, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -163, Flames +140; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames will look to break a four-game road slide when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Toronto is 17-5-6 overall and 9-2-3 in home games. The Maple Leafs have conceded 66 goals while scoring 88 for a +22 scoring differential.

Calgary has a 13-10-3 record overall and a 3-6-2 record in road games. The Flames have allowed 78 goals while scoring 80 for a +2 scoring differential.

The teams play Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Flames won the previous matchup 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner has scored 11 goals with 22 assists for the Maple Leafs. Michael Bunting has nine assists over the past 10 games.

Rasmus Andersson has four goals and 16 assists for the Flames. Tyler Toffoli has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 8-0-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: day to day (lower body), Ilya Samsonov: out (knee), Nicholas Robertson: day to day (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Morgan Rielly: out (knee), Jake Muzzin: out (neck), Jordie Benn: out (upper body).

Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

