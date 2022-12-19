MLK Weekend: Tributes from DC children | What's open, closed? | Day of Service events | Honoring MLK day nationwide
Home » Sports » Fields propels Arkansas State…

Fields propels Arkansas State past Alabama State 72-65

The Associated Press

December 19, 2022, 11:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Caleb Fields scored 22 points as Arkansas State beat Alabama State 72-65 on Monday night.

Fields shot 6 of 16 from the field and 10 for 12 from the foul line for the Red Wolves (7-5). Avery Felts finished 15 points and Omar El-Sheikh scored 11.

Alex Anderson led the Hornets (1-10) with 14 points and seven rebounds. Roland McCoy added 13 points. Antonio Madlock had nine points and seven assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up