FGCU faces Canisius following Johnston’s 22-point showing

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-8, 0-2 MAAC) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (9-3) Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-8, 0-2 MAAC) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (9-3)

Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU plays the Canisius Golden Griffins after Chase Johnston scored 22 points in FGCU’s 71-58 win over the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Eagles have gone 3-0 at home. FGCU ranks seventh in the ASUN with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Zach Anderson averaging 5.4.

The Golden Griffins are 0-6 on the road. Canisius is third in the MAAC scoring 72.1 points per game and is shooting 40.0%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnston averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Thompson is shooting 39.5% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for FGCU.

Jamir Moultrie is shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, while averaging 12 points. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 13.3 points and 3.1 assists for Canisius.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.