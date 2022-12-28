FBC Glance

All Times EST AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tulane 7 1…

Listen now to WTOP News

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tulane 7 1 278 191 11 2 458 266 Cincinnati 6 2 203 162 9 4 380 268 UCF 6 2 282 202 9 4 447 301 Houston 5 3 315 259 8 5 469 418 SMU 5 3 307 314 7 6 484 440 East Carolina 4 4 235 248 8 5 423 353 Navy 4 4 197 210 4 8 263 292 Memphis 3 5 251 213 7 6 459 338 Tulsa 3 5 211 270 5 7 367 397 Temple 1 7 191 291 3 9 263 351 South Florida 0 8 242 352 1 11 336 494

___

Tuesday’s Games

Memphis 38, Utah St. 10

East Carolina 53, Coastal Carolina 29

Wednesday’s Games

Military Bowl at Annapolis, Md.: Duke vs. UCF, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cotton Bowl at Arlington, Texas: Southern Cal vs. Tulane, 1 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 8 0 285 153 11 2 451 261 Florida St. 5 3 269 151 9 3 434 236 NC State 4 4 160 186 8 4 304 233 Louisville 4 4 218 189 8 5 350 249 Syracuse 4 4 177 188 7 5 340 272 Wake Forest 3 5 271 270 8 5 469 368 Boston College 2 6 151 268 3 9 213 364

Coastal

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Carolina 6 2 259 206 9 4 455 403 Duke 5 3 260 196 8 4 397 274 Pittsburgh 5 3 226 179 8 4 370 281 Georgia Tech 4 4 147 218 5 7 206 341 Miami 3 5 143 239 5 7 283 321 Virginia 1 6 117 185 3 7 170 240 Virginia Tech 1 6 135 190 3 8 212 272

___

Wednesday’s Games

Military Bowl at Annapolis, Md.: Duke vs. UCF, 2 p.m.

Holiday Bowl at San Diego: North Carolina vs. Oregon, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pinstripe Bowl at Bronx, N.Y.: Minnesota vs. Syracuse, 2 p.m.

Cheez-It Bowl at Orlando, Fla.: Florida St. vs. Oklahoma, 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Charlotte, N.C.: NC State vs. Maryland, Noon

Sun Bowl at El Paso, Texas: UCLA vs. Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Orange Bowl at Miami Gardens, Fla.: Clemson vs. Tennessee, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jacksonville St. 5 0 204 109 9 2 398 252 Austin Peay 3 2 136 158 7 4 347 250 E. Kentucky 3 2 180 178 7 5 434 422 Cent. Arkansas 3 2 195 155 5 6 353 351 Kennesaw St. 1 4 144 196 5 6 302 385 North Alabama 0 5 182 245 1 10 314 457

___

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA TCU 9 0 357 230 12 1 524 325 Kansas St. 7 2 317 204 10 3 432 261 Texas 6 3 316 204 8 4 428 254 Texas Tech 5 4 293 287 7 5 403 354 Oklahoma St. 4 5 226 284 7 6 398 376 Baylor 4 5 272 276 6 7 418 349 Kansas 3 6 271 339 6 6 410 406 Oklahoma 3 6 268 325 6 6 395 355 West Virginia 3 6 238 340 5 7 367 395 Iowa St. 1 8 147 216 4 8 242 243

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wisconsin 24, Oklahoma St. 17

Wednesday’s Games

Liberty Bowl at Memphis, Tenn.: Arkansas vs. Kansas, 5:30 p.m.

Texas Bowl at Houston: Mississippi vs. Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cheez-It Bowl at Orlando, Fla.: Florida St. vs. Oklahoma, 5:30 p.m.

Alamo Bowl at San Antonio: Washington vs. Texas, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Bowl at New Orleans: Kansas St. vs. Alabama, Noon

Fiesta Bowl at Glendale, Ariz.: Michigan vs. TCU, 4 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacramento St. 8 0 323 176 12 1 558 337 Montana St. 8 0 364 204 12 2 601 373 Weber St. 6 2 274 175 10 3 457 265 Idaho 6 2 308 187 7 5 431 305 UC Davis 5 3 317 168 6 5 395 239 Montana 4 4 290 183 8 5 470 277 Portland St. 3 5 211 328 4 7 282 407 E. Washington 2 6 204 315 3 8 271 466 N. Arizona 2 6 208 252 3 8 245 322 N. Colorado 2 6 164 319 3 8 229 412 Cal Poly 1 7 185 367 2 9 241 467 Idaho St. 1 7 107 281 1 10 151 402

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Gardner-Webb 5 0 204 106 7 6 418 377 NC A&T 4 1 144 113 7 4 315 291 Campbell 2 3 185 168 5 6 341 311 Bryant 2 3 154 139 4 7 366 331 Charleston Southern 2 3 110 126 2 8 207 327 Robert Morris 0 5 51 196 0 11 109 377

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan 9 0 312 135 13 0 521 174 Ohio St. 8 1 391 188 11 1 534 231 Penn St. 7 2 310 180 10 2 430 216 Maryland 4 5 229 231 7 5 350 289 Michigan St. 3 6 178 277 5 7 293 329 Indiana 2 7 187 310 4 8 279 407 Rutgers 1 8 105 309 4 8 209 351

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Purdue 6 3 230 219 8 5 365 320 Illinois 5 4 212 138 8 4 305 147 Minnesota 5 4 190 143 8 4 339 160 Iowa 5 4 168 160 7 5 209 173 Wisconsin 4 5 200 222 7 6 342 263 Nebraska 3 6 177 220 4 8 271 331 Northwestern 1 8 104 261 1 11 165 340

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wisconsin 24, Oklahoma St. 17

Thursday’s Games

Pinstripe Bowl at Bronx, N.Y.: Minnesota vs. Syracuse, 2 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Charlotte, N.C.: NC State vs. Maryland, Noon

Saturday’s Games

Music City Bowl at Nashville, Tenn.: Kentucky vs. Iowa, Noon

Fiesta Bowl at Glendale, Ariz.: Michigan vs. TCU, 4 p.m.

Peach Bowl at Atlanta: Georgia vs. Ohio St., 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

ReliaQuest Bowl at Tampa, Fla.: Illinois vs. Mississippi St., Noon

Citrus Bowl at Orlando, Fla.: Purdue vs. LSU, 1 p.m.

Rose Bowl at Pasadena, Calif.: Utah vs. Penn St., 5 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA William & Mary 7 1 262 172 11 2 435 293 New Hampshire 7 1 267 203 9 4 386 369 Richmond 6 2 257 162 9 4 407 261 Elon 6 2 216 159 8 4 309 256 Rhode Island 5 3 240 217 7 4 337 293 Delaware 4 4 217 155 8 5 366 237 Towson 4 4 185 207 6 5 235 306 Villanova 4 4 196 226 6 5 289 313 Monmouth (NJ) 3 5 271 312 5 6 400 377 Albany (NY) 2 6 226 232 3 8 326 375 Maine 2 6 221 247 2 9 256 347 Hampton 1 7 130 253 4 7 220 298 Stony Brook 1 7 125 268 2 9 166 355

___

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UTSA 8 0 307 178 11 3 515 363 W. Kentucky 6 2 305 153 9 5 510 328 North Texas 6 2 284 184 7 7 473 444 Middle Tennessee 4 4 215 237 8 5 375 360 UAB 4 4 249 198 7 6 391 301 FAU 4 4 237 201 5 7 357 319 UTEP 3 5 223 229 5 7 293 324 Rice 3 5 178 275 5 8 328 444 FIU 2 6 141 329 4 8 224 447 Charlotte 2 6 186 279 3 9 293 473 Louisiana Tech 2 6 238 300 3 9 348 455

___

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Yale 6 1 228 122 8 2 305 195 Penn 5 2 170 155 8 2 266 197 Princeton 5 2 187 102 8 2 278 135 Harvard 4 3 179 160 6 4 269 236 Columbia 3 4 157 192 6 4 265 208 Cornell 2 5 135 215 5 5 216 283 Dartmouth 2 5 135 140 3 7 201 205 Brown 1 6 150 255 3 7 231 351

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio 7 1 288 173 9 4 415 369 Buffalo 5 3 247 213 7 6 371 347 Bowling Green 5 3 164 219 6 7 305 423 Miami (Ohio) 4 4 165 167 6 7 263 294 Kent St. 4 4 233 221 5 7 341 348 Akron 1 7 213 243 2 10 261 402

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Michigan 5 3 233 226 9 4 387 370 Toledo 5 3 273 221 9 5 438 351 W. Michigan 4 4 152 179 5 7 228 289 Ball St. 3 5 190 209 5 7 279 323 Cent. Michigan 3 5 174 209 4 8 297 338 N. Illinois 2 6 207 259 3 9 327 393

___

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo 23, Georgia Southern 21

Friday’s Games

Arizona Bowl at Tucson, Ariz.: Wyoming vs. Ohio, 4:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 4 1 209 102 10 2 463 258 Howard 4 1 168 108 5 6 311 279 Delaware St. 2 3 100 131 5 6 212 254 Morgan St. 2 3 125 139 4 7 250 308 Norfolk St. 2 3 108 184 2 9 189 444 SC State 1 4 116 162 3 8 246 338

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA S. Dakota St. 8 0 273 125 13 1 468 216 N. Dakota St. 7 1 256 143 12 2 494 258 Youngstown St. 5 3 234 218 7 4 314 279 North Dakota 5 3 255 239 7 5 364 370 N. Iowa 5 3 284 184 6 5 363 283 Illinois St. 4 4 127 158 6 5 190 224 S. Illinois 4 4 220 172 5 6 311 294 Missouri St. 3 5 212 218 5 6 301 300 South Dakota 2 6 134 242 3 8 179 321 Indiana St. 1 7 145 241 2 9 176 360 W. Illinois 0 8 105 305 0 11 150 426

___

Sunday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – National Championship Game at Frisco, Texas: S. Dakota St. vs. N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Fresno St. 7 1 273 144 10 4 428 272 San Jose St. 5 3 231 176 7 5 329 264 San Diego St. 5 3 174 148 7 6 279 267 UNLV 3 5 171 230 5 7 316 342 Hawaii 2 6 170 224 3 10 257 451 Nevada 0 8 124 263 2 10 226 371

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 8 0 277 114 10 4 413 273 Air Force 5 3 217 115 10 3 362 174 Wyoming 5 3 146 158 7 5 249 281 Utah St. 5 3 215 219 6 7 289 405 Colorado St. 3 5 115 159 3 9 158 323 New Mexico 0 8 80 243 2 10 157 312

___

Tuesday’s Games

Memphis 38, Utah St. 10

Friday’s Games

Arizona Bowl at Tucson, Ariz.: Wyoming vs. Ohio, 4:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA St. Francis (Pa.) 7 0 287 91 9 3 431 258 Merrimack 6 1 197 162 8 3 306 251 LIU Brooklyn 4 3 206 248 4 7 266 417 Sacred Heart 3 4 193 212 5 6 271 287 Duquesne 3 4 201 187 4 7 270 303 Stonehill 2 5 166 177 4 5 275 207 CCSU 2 5 136 153 2 9 191 323 Wagner 1 6 106 262 1 10 151 463

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Missouri 5 0 208 77 9 3 427 271 UT Martin 5 0 200 104 7 4 382 331 Lindenwood (Mo.) 2 3 158 192 7 3 395 322 Tennessee St. 2 3 73 112 4 7 201 272 Tennessee Tech 2 3 117 160 4 7 266 356 Murray St. 1 4 96 168 2 9 167 405 E. Illinois 1 5 141 180 2 9 245 343

___

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Cal 8 1 361 258 11 2 534 363 Washington 7 2 353 262 10 2 489 316 Utah 7 2 339 198 10 3 520 265 Oregon 7 2 362 246 9 3 476 329 Oregon St. 6 3 252 180 10 3 419 260 UCLA 6 3 353 285 9 3 475 340 Washington St. 4 5 254 231 7 6 339 298 Arizona 3 6 284 351 5 7 370 438 California 2 7 216 283 4 8 287 334 Arizona St. 2 7 235 310 3 9 313 377 Stanford 1 8 173 327 3 9 256 386 Colorado 1 8 155 406 1 11 185 534

___

Wednesday’s Games

Holiday Bowl at San Diego: North Carolina vs. Oregon, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Alamo Bowl at San Antonio: Washington vs. Texas, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sun Bowl at El Paso, Texas: UCLA vs. Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cotton Bowl at Arlington, Texas: Southern Cal vs. Tulane, 1 p.m.

Rose Bowl at Pasadena, Calif.: Utah vs. Penn St., 5 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Holy Cross 6 0 258 107 12 1 486 280 Fordham 5 1 307 184 9 3 594 434 Lafayette 3 3 110 140 4 7 139 239 Bucknell 2 4 81 191 3 8 141 312 Colgate 2 4 144 175 3 8 237 335 Lehigh 2 4 127 167 2 9 189 325 Georgetown 1 5 142 205 2 9 249 401

___

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA St. Thomas (Minn.) 8 0 270 133 10 1 358 189 Dayton 6 2 229 175 8 3 313 247 Davidson 6 2 273 193 8 4 383 292 Butler 5 3 207 163 7 4 300 244 San Diego 4 3 181 139 5 5 279 210 Valparaiso 4 4 210 216 5 7 267 361 Marist 4 4 208 222 4 7 236 327 Drake 3 5 152 194 3 8 194 309 Stetson 2 5 196 218 4 6 279 285 Morehead St. 1 7 178 266 2 9 253 406 Presbyterian 0 8 131 316 1 10 173 469

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 8 0 301 97 13 0 509 166 Tennessee 6 2 347 215 10 2 568 282 South Carolina 4 4 208 256 8 4 380 330 Kentucky 3 5 140 180 7 5 265 229 Florida 3 5 231 229 6 7 384 375 Missouri 3 5 163 205 6 7 323 327 Vanderbilt 2 6 127 318 5 7 295 432

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 6 2 317 190 10 2 489 216 LSU 6 2 223 207 9 4 420 308 Mississippi 4 4 246 250 8 4 410 290 Mississippi St. 4 4 203 229 8 4 392 290 Arkansas 3 5 228 238 6 6 368 345 Auburn 2 6 178 264 5 7 297 354 Texas A&M 2 6 191 225 5 7 273 254

___

Wednesday’s Games

Liberty Bowl at Memphis, Tenn.: Arkansas vs. Kansas, 5:30 p.m.

Texas Bowl at Houston: Mississippi vs. Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Gator Bowl at Jacksonville, Fla.: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Orange Bowl at Miami Gardens, Fla.: Clemson vs. Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Music City Bowl at Nashville, Tenn.: Kentucky vs. Iowa, Noon

Sugar Bowl at New Orleans: Kansas St. vs. Alabama, Noon

Peach Bowl at Atlanta: Georgia vs. Ohio St., 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

ReliaQuest Bowl at Tampa, Fla.: Illinois vs. Mississippi St., Noon

Citrus Bowl at Orlando, Fla.: Purdue vs. LSU, 1 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Samford 8 0 309 184 11 2 426 331 Furman 7 1 273 162 10 3 430 263 Chattanooga 5 3 241 162 7 4 320 227 Mercer 5 3 296 174 7 4 420 243 W. Carolina 4 4 205 257 6 5 351 351 The Citadel 3 5 130 198 4 7 206 276 Wofford 3 5 191 273 3 8 220 350 ETSU 1 7 227 270 3 8 323 336 VMI 0 8 121 313 1 10 177 399

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 5 1 313 112 12 2 721 346 SE Louisiana 5 1 207 148 9 4 459 338 Northwestern St. 4 2 163 173 4 7 237 417 Texas A&M Commerce 3 3 133 134 5 6 304 219 Nicholls 3 3 138 162 3 8 203 388 McNeese St. 2 4 142 186 4 7 249 340 Houston Christian 1 5 97 215 2 9 198 405 Lamar 1 5 153 216 1 10 232 415

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 8 0 309 70 12 1 490 176 Florida A&M 7 1 214 163 9 2 281 246 Alabama St. 4 4 156 152 6 5 207 223 Alabama A&M 4 4 205 228 4 7 225 353 Bethune-Cookman 2 6 220 290 2 9 259 434 MVSU 2 6 129 236 2 9 159 334

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern U. 5 3 202 146 7 5 380 261 Prairie View 5 3 248 219 6 5 329 292 Alcorn St. 4 4 171 172 5 6 228 274 Texas Southern 4 4 193 172 5 6 281 285 Grambling St. 2 6 175 218 3 8 249 363 Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 7 131 287 3 8 262 395

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 6 2 290 182 8 3 407 230 Coastal Carolina 6 2 216 235 9 4 378 414 Marshall 5 3 150 129 9 4 318 208 Appalachian St. 3 5 250 241 6 6 419 321 Georgia Southern 3 5 245 281 6 7 425 411 Georgia St. 3 5 246 248 4 8 360 374 Old Dominion 2 6 155 209 3 9 234 319

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Troy 7 1 203 121 12 2 358 240 South Alabama 7 1 228 156 10 3 406 277 Southern Miss. 4 4 166 189 7 6 329 306 Louisiana-Lafayette 4 4 213 164 6 7 340 297 Louisiana-Monroe 3 5 192 243 4 8 268 413 Texas State 2 6 157 224 4 8 253 316 Arkansas St. 1 7 163 252 3 9 300 377

___

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo 23, Georgia Southern 21

East Carolina 53, Coastal Carolina 29

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Abilene Christian 4 1 141 103 7 4 310 246 Sam Houston St. 3 2 110 112 5 4 165 187 Stephen F. Austin 3 2 166 147 6 5 377 340 S. Utah 2 3 144 128 5 6 331 307 Utah Tech 2 3 121 147 4 7 312 386 Tarleton St. 1 4 138 183 6 5 341 306

___

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 8 4 368 261 BYU 8 5 407 383 Liberty 8 5 358 320 New Mexico St. 7 6 331 311 Army 6 6 343 270 Uconn 6 7 252 341 Umass 1 11 150 373

___

Friday’s Games

Gator Bowl at Jacksonville, Fla.: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.