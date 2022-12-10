Fairleigh Dickinson plays NJIT following Roberts’ 23-point showing

NJIT Highlanders (1-8) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (5-6) Teaneck, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson plays…

NJIT Highlanders (1-8) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (5-6)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson plays the NJIT Highlanders after Demetre Roberts scored 23 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 76-73 overtime victory over the Columbia Lions.

The Knights have gone 2-0 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Highlanders are 1-5 on the road. NJIT allows 69.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roberts is averaging 17.5 points and 4.3 assists for the Knights. Grant Singleton is averaging 15.7 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the past 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Miles Coleman is averaging 16.4 points for the Highlanders. Souleymane Diakite is averaging 8.4 points for NJIT.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

